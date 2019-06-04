CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Live at Lunchtime — Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Grab lunch downtown and listen to some tunes. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 13: Federico Jacome; Noon-1:30 p.m. June 18: Jamie O'Brien. Free. 268-9030.
Tucson Jazz Fellowship — St Philips In the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Saxophonist Dr. Christopher Herald's eclectic style combines jazz with influence from Middle-Eastern, Indian and European Classical music. 2-4 p.m. June 16. $20. 222-7277.
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. June 13 and 20. $23.95. 529-1000.
Super Songs of the 60s — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute show. 6-8 p.m. June 15. $25. 529-1000.
Sublime with Rome — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Punk, reggae rock. 8-11 p.m. June 15. $33.50. 1-855-765-7829.
Good Rockin' Live — The Gaslight Music Hall. Robert Shaw, Alex Mack and Ross Martinie Eiler pays tribute to the birth of rock and roll and the music legends that Sun Records helped propel to stardom. 2-4 p.m. June 16. $30. 529-1000.
Jake Owen — AVA Amphitheater. Country. 8-11 p.m. June 16. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
Homeward Bound: The Best of Simon and Garfunkel — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Mike Yarema and Walker Foard. 6-8 p.m. June 17. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Local blues bands and artists. 6-8 p.m. June 18. $12.50. 529-1000.
The Music of The Blues Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall. Charlie Hall and Mike Yarema bring a 9-Piece tribute concert. 6-8 p.m. June 21. $25. 529-1000.