Retired Tucson cop heading for Hollywood's bright lights, big dreams

Checking off the bucket list Berube had never been involved in drama or theater growing up, but when he met Tucsonan Danny Ray, who supplied Western wardrobes for movies, at a TPD Fourth of July barbecue in 2018, he was intrigued.

He asked Ray what it would take to become a movie extra, and Ray told him about a movie he was working on with an Arizona filmmaker. He encouraged Berube to come out for the open auditions in Phoenix, but instead of auditioning for an extra, he suggested he aim for the role of the sheriff.

That’s what Berube was doing when the casting director asked him to read for the role of Connor, one of three top characters in “A Cry in the Night.” In his first ever acting experience, Berube landed third in the list of acting credits.

Last year, Berube auditioned for a project closer to home: the role of head monk in Tucson filmmaker Linda Chorney’s goofball sitcom “Saving Bernie ... and the World.” The 11-episode series, centered on Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, aired on Vimeo in March through early July and is available on the streaming service.