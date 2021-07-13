Tucson actress Andrea Hickey finds Hollywood success 'The Wild West Chronicles'

The role is the latest for Hickey, who grew up in Nashville and remembers getting bitten by the acting bug after watching “I Love Lucy” with her grandmother when she was 4.

“I loved that show and I said I want to be just like Lucille Ball,” she said last week.

Hickey studied theater at Belmont University and later earned a master’s degree in counseling from Liberty University. She flirted with the idea of moving to Los Angeles or New York to pursue acting on a grander scale, but put her aspirations on the backburner in her early 20s after a six-year struggle with eating disorders landed her in an Arizona treatment facility.

After she recovered, she decided to put her counseling degree to work helping others.

“I loved helping people and giving them that hope that they can recover from eating disorders,” said Hickey, who moved to Tucson nine years ago when her husband was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Hickey did a little commercial work and when her husband took a civilian job on the base, she decided to dive headlong into full-time acting in 2018.

She appeared in a couple of indie shorts that year before hiring an agent, brushing up her resume and putting herself out there.