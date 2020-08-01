UA student film 'Widescreen' showcase goes virtual thanks to pandemic

In some ways, "I Dream in Widescreen" — the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television's annual senior thesis film showcase — is a little bit Academy Awards meets graduation pomp and circumstance.
It's a chance for budding flimmakers like Zayna Altouba and Daniel Paz to bask in the spotlight for eight or 10 precious minutes as their films — the culmination of four years of study and trial-by-fire experience — are shown for the first time on a big screen.
This year's annual event will be shown on a much smaller screen as the 2020 showcase goes virtual courtesy the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am definitely frustrated that I couldn’t see my film on a big screen with amazing surround sound and loud, bold colors and music,” said Altouba, 21. “But I think, me, as well as my classmates, all of us have a future so I think that it’s frustrating, and it’s disappointing, but the best thing to do is use that disappointment and use that as fuel for the motivation to make something big and something impressive down the line.”
"I Dream in Widescreen" 2020 was originally scheduled for May 2 at the Fox Tucson Theatre, but the event was postponed in response to the pandemic. The Fox has been closed since March and will remain closed at least through December, officials there announced early last month.
Back in March when Gov. Doug Ducey issued his stay-at-home order that closed the UA, public schools and all non-essential businesses, Altouba and her classmates were in the thick of editing their films.
"Once everything shut down, we lost all of these resources and we had to put our heads together and think," Paz said.
UA faculty was on hand to assist, but the loss of access to the film studios and its equipment threw a wrench in the process. Paz said this forced him and his Altouba, with whom he made the film "Dick’s Café Amrikano," to pivot.
“We really had to figure out a way to do everything remotely and figure out solutions to problems we never thought we'd ever have," Altouba said. "We did it. I think it’s a testament that creativity shines at its best when things are at their worst.”
Altouba wrote the screenplay for "Dick’s Café Amrikano," about a Mexican man and Syrian woman who work together to free themselves from a sleazy gentleman's club where they are being held against their will. Altouba, who also stars in the film, said the storyline resonates with what is happening in the country today where segments of population feel marginalized based on race, religion and socioeconomic factors.
The movie was filmed on location in Altouba's family's Mediterranean restaurant Zayna Mediterranean Cafe, housed in the former Molina's Midway Mexican Food restaurant at 1138 N. Belvedere Ave. Altouba said the restaurant inspired her movie. When the family took over the Molina's space in October 2017, they left intact some of the Mexican-inspired designs of the 5,000-square-foot building — double the size of the family's original location at 4122 E. Speedway that Altouba's father, Riad, opened in 2012.
"We are a Syrian-American family serving Syrian food but the building itself has all these beautiful mosaic tiles and windows have mosaic scenes. It's very Mexican inspired," Zayna Altouba said. "That was the inspiration: This is Tucson; this is the U.S. You have this Syrian family selling food from what was previously a Mexican restaurant."
Paz, 23, said among the advantages of shooting at the restaurant: Free food. Altouba said her father and his staff were on hand during the three nights they filmed and provided food for her crew.
“The fusion of Mexican and Middle Eastern culture, from the family’s restaurant that is themed Mexican but the Middle Eastern Syrian culture, has created a unique fusion of the two styles," Paz said.
Here are the films that will share the spotlight with "Dick’s Café Amrikano" this weekend. Summaries are provided by the UA School of Theatre, Film & Telelvision and the films run 8 to 10 minutes.
• Mason Dixon's "Mirror," written and directed by Dixon and starring Lauren Vialva. A woman wakes up in a strange room and explores her existence in the world only to uncover a dark reality.
• Roxanna Denise Stevens Ibarra's "Tesoro," written and directed by Ibarra and starring Ibarra, Victor Garcia Rodriguez and Martin Martinez. An elderly man forced to sell his car to makes ends meet relives memories from his life with the car.
• Dan Crowley's "Karen from Susie May," directed by Crowley, written by Crowley and Adam Alegria. A struggling saleswoman's delusion toward her cosmetic career can lead her to achieving her dreams or destroying everything she loves.
• Anthony Nicholas Cutrone's "A Hunger," written and directed by Cutrone and starring Margaret Smith and Lance Guzman. A couple trek across a snowy forest in search of something they left behind.
• Alyssa Urgo's "Side By Side," written and directed by Urgo and starring Olivia Potter and Shayla Forero. When an only daughter gains an adopted little sister, she suddenly finds herself replaced in the family dynamic.
• Daniel Paz and Zayna Altouba's "Dick’s Café Amrikano," written and directed by Altouba and starring Altouba, Raul Pompa and Karl Haas. Two young slaves decide to work together to end their captivity from a seedy gentleman's club, using language as their most powerful weapon.
• Adrian Meyer and Martin Somoza's "Houses in Motion," written and directed by Meyer and starring Preston Fisher and Rebecca Galcik, Sibling relationships take center stage with a new bicycle, addictions and the most wonderful time of the year.
• Zach Lovvorn's "Iris," written and directed by Lovvorn, and starring Alec Errhalt, Elizabeth Von Isser and Alex Simpson. In a world where your companion is a sentient human eyeball, one rebellious user will rid his life of them or die trying.
• Bailey Casper Stalcup's "You Don’t Dare Know," written and directed by Stalcup. A woman faces her own mortality when a road trip turns into a nightmarish hallucination.
• Adam Meilech's "The Leak," written and directed by Meilech. Taking its cue from real world politics, a college student government campaign is rocked whena controversial video is leaked.
• Emma Sinex's "Barren" written and directed by Sinex and starring Bryn Booth and Charlie Hall. A couple adjusts to life after la tragic loss.
• Joel Romero's "Till The End," written and directed by Romero and starring Eduardo Rodriguez and Robbie Voigt. Brotherhood seen through the complicated lens of frustration, empathy, anger and love.
• Sam Lulloff's "Ice Cream Run," written and directed by Lulloff. Two doe-eyed dudes are caught in the crosshairs of an insatiable sweet tooth and a drug deal gone bad.
• Faye Ruiz's "The Lights Are On, No One’s Home," written and directed by Ruiz and starring Ruiz and Adriana Acedo Campillo. A woman searching for her childhood home and the memories it holds navigates a maze of gentrified streets.
