UA student film 'Widescreen' showcase goes virtual thanks to pandemic

Back in March when Gov. Doug Ducey issued his stay-at-home order that closed the UA, public schools and all non-essential businesses, Altouba and her classmates were in the thick of editing their films.

"Once everything shut down, we lost all of these resources and we had to put our heads together and think," Paz said.

UA faculty was on hand to assist, but the loss of access to the film studios and its equipment threw a wrench in the process. Paz said this forced him and his Altouba, with whom he made the film "Dick’s Café Amrikano," to pivot.

“We really had to figure out a way to do everything remotely and figure out solutions to problems we never thought we'd ever have," Altouba said. "We did it. I think it’s a testament that creativity shines at its best when things are at their worst.”

Altouba wrote the screenplay for "Dick’s Café Amrikano," about a Mexican man and Syrian woman who work together to free themselves from a sleazy gentleman's club where they are being held against their will. Altouba, who also stars in the film, said the storyline resonates with what is happening in the country today where segments of population feel marginalized based on race, religion and socioeconomic factors.