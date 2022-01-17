Museum set to shine in downtown Tucson during the Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase

Gass said the museum is looking to attract a variety of visitors.

“We want to appeal to everybody,” she said. “To create an environment where people who have been in the field for a long time would be interested, but also offer ways for people who might not know a lot about it to learn more.”

The museum is just one stop that folks can make as they tour the city’s many Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase shows over the coming weeks.

You can find a full list of events and a downloadable app at visittucson.org.

In the meantime, here are some of the highlights.

You can’t attend the Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase without paying a visit to the event that started it all: the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, which is set to take place Feb. 10-13.

Laying claim to being the “largest, oldest and most prestigious gem show in the world” on the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society website (tgms.org/show), the four-day event returns after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.