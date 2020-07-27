Arizona Opera rewrites its 2020-21 season to include concerts, movie in COVID crisis

Arizona Opera is reimagining its 2020-21 season in light of the state’s coronavirus pandemic

Instead of mounting its planned season of five operas including the world premiere of “The Copper Queen,” an opera the company commissioned, Arizona Opera will hold a series of outdoor and streamed concerts.

The company, which holds performances in Phoenix and Tucson, will take its world premiere to the big screen, producing a movie version of “The Copper Queen” that will be shown online in the spring, according to Arizona Opera President and General Director Joseph Specter.

“Our chance to create a film adaptation of ‘The Copper Queen’ is incredibly exciting for us,” Specter said, adding that the project will draw audiences from beyond Arizona’s borders, introducing the company and the state to viewers around the country.

Arizona Opera had planned to present five operas, opening the season in September with “The Copper Queen” as part of its Red Series of chamber operas. Also on the lineup was the return of Bizet’s immensely popular “Carmen” and Donizetti’s opera buffa “The Elixer of Love.”

The new reimagined season came after months of internal discussions among board members and staffers as well as community input, Specter said.

“We discussed a multitude of possibilities” that had at its core the idea that “the virus was going to be on its own schedule,” Specter said, adding that the company wanted to take a proactive approach that would fulfill its mission of presenting opera to the community.