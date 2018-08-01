Tucson Symphony Orchestra is six weeks away from kicking off its 2018-19, 90th anniversary season.
Single tickets (starting at $30 with discounts available) went on sale Wednesday, Aug. 1, through Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com) and the TSO Box Office, 2175 N. Sixth Ave.; 882-8585.
The season opens Sept. 21 with TSO Conductor José Luis Gomez at the podium and guest violinist Anne Akiko Meyers performing Beethoven's Violin Concerto. The program also includes music from the sci-fi classic "2001: A Space Odyssey" in honor of the film's 50th anniversary.
Other season highlights:
• The return of the famed international violinist Midori on Nov. 2.
• The cine concert "Star Wars: A New Hope" on Nov. 24.
• An evening with Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth on Jan. 17.
• Pianist Barry Douglas will tickle out a little Tchaikovsky — he took gold in the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition — on Feb. 15.
Most concerts are held at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Details: tucsonsymphony.org
Fred Balazs was the first full-time conductor for the Tucson Symphony Orchestra from 1952-1966. On Dec. 12 he will turn 98 years old. He spends his days reading and writing is memoir at Sierra Del Sol Memory Care. He uses a manual typewriter. November 30, 2017
Before his health started to fail, Frederic Balazs spent hours reading at the kitchen table of his foothills condo. He moved into Sierra del Sol memory care in spring 2017. He read thick biographies and history books.
Fred Balazs was the first full-time conductor for the Tucson Symphony Orchestra from 1952-1966. On Dec. 12 he will turn 98 years old. He spends his days reading and writing is memoir at Sierra Del Sol Memory Care. He uses a manual typewriter. November 30, 2017
Before his health started to fail, Frederic Balazs spent hours reading at the kitchen table of his foothills condo. He moved into Sierra del Sol memory care in spring 2017. He read thick biographies and history books.
Nearly 90% of customers search online for a business before they shop. But if they can't find you because of incorrect contact information how can they shop your store? With Profile Sync Tucson.com Amplified can easily help you keep your contact information across all platforms up to date an…