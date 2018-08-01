Tucson Symphony Orchestra is six weeks away from kicking off its 2018-19, 90th anniversary season.

Single tickets (starting at $30 with discounts available) went on sale Wednesday, Aug. 1, through Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com) and the TSO Box Office, 2175 N. Sixth Ave.; 882-8585.

The season opens Sept. 21 with TSO Conductor José Luis Gomez at the podium and guest violinist Anne Akiko Meyers performing Beethoven's Violin Concerto. The program also includes music from the sci-fi classic "2001: A Space Odyssey" in honor of the film's 50th anniversary.

Other season highlights:

• The return of the famed international violinist Midori on Nov. 2.

• The cine concert "Star Wars: A New Hope" on Nov. 24.

• An evening with Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth on Jan. 17.

• Pianist Barry Douglas will tickle out a little Tchaikovsky — he took gold in the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition — on Feb. 15.

Most concerts are held at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Details: tucsonsymphony.org

