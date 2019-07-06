The Civic Orchestra of Tucson celebrates its 44th season this fall, and Music Director Charles Bontrager has programmed some interesting concerts to mark the anniversary.
The volunteer ensemble opens the season with “Symphonic Landscapes” on Oct. 19 at Desert View High School, 4101 E. Valencia Road; the concert repeats the next day at Crowder Hall at the University of Arizona. The program includes Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy” featuring violin soloist Timothy Kantor and Respighi’s “Pines of Rome.”
George Schwartz and a group of friends formed the Civic Orchestra of Tucson as a creative outlet in 1975, performing works from the Baroque literature to light opera. The orchestra has grown over the past four decades to include an emphasis on children, including its popular music instrument petting zoos and its youth competition.
Admission to the orchestra’s concerts is free, although donations are accepted. Details: cotmusic.org
The 2019-20 season:
- “Variations Plus,” Dec. 7, Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley; and Dec. 8 at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road.
- “A Few of Our Favorite B’s,” March 14, 2020, at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia; March 15, 2020, at Crowder Hall.
- “Pops!” on May 2, 2020, at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol in Green Valley; May 3, 2020, at DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park.