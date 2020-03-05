SAACA brings popular classical music series back to Oro Valley

After an absence of at least a decade, the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance is bringing classical music back to Oro Valley's Riverfront Park.

The volunteer Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra opens the 2020 Riverfront Classical Concert Series on Sunday, March 8, and different groups will perform every other Sunday through April 19.

Admission is free and food trucks will be on site. You can bring a chair or a blanket to sit in the grass of the park's sprawling lawn with the stunning Pusch Mountains ridge as a backdrop.

The concert series dates back to SAACA's predecessor, the Greater Oro Valley Arts Council. That group, formed in 1997, was focused on bringing performing arts including dance and classical music to Oro Valley, but the financial realities of focusing just on the northwest side town prompted the group in 2009 to expand its mission and focus beyond Oro Valley to the greater Tucson and surrounding areas. GOVAC became SAACA and within a couple years had expanded its visual and performing arts programming to Oro Valley, Marana and Tucson, including six popular concert series held at malls and parks.

The Riverfront Classical Concert Series will be held at Oro Valley Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane, with performances beginning at 4 p.m. The lineup: