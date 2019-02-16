If you go

What: Bach's St. Matthew Passion.

Presented by: True Concord Voices & Orchestra

Conducted by: Eric Holtan

Featuring: Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, tenor Brian Giebler singing the role of the Evangelist and baritone David Farwig singing the role of Jesus.

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol in Green Valley; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway.

Tickets: $40 premium seating, $25 general admission and can be purchased at trueconcord.org.