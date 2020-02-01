Tucson gives rock star reception to opera star Polenzani

Polenzani made the intimate Holsclaw feel like his living room. He hit the high end of his register in the pleading Schubert song "Im Früling" and we held our breath to see where he would take it before the audience burst into applause. He advised us that we might want to wait until the end of the Schubert five-song cycle to clap or we would be there until 10 p.m.

Polenzani inhabited the characters in the Schubert cycle, from the heartbroken lover in "Im Früling" to the man musing his quiet rustic life among the crickets in the light-hearted "Der Ensame." There was an palpable hurt to his tone in the aching love ode "Standchen," and when he hit that thrilling high note at the end you could feel the hairs on your arm stand up.

Polenzani closed out the concert's first half with Beethoven's "An die ferne Geliebte" (To the distant beloved) before turning his attention to Broadway for much of the second half.

He channeled his inner bad boy in Bernstein's "Something's Coming" from "West Side Story," which also showcased Cano's immense piano talents, and took our breath away at the end of 'Una furtiva lagrima" from Donazetti's "L'eliser d'amore" with a quivering, emotional vibrato.