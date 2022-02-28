Tucson harpist, young composer, returns for world premiere of her concerto

Tucson native Claire Thai wanted to show a different side to the harp when she composed her Harp Concerto for the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.

The first movement of the two-movement work casts the behemoth instrument in its quintessential state — smooth and lush with lots of big chords.

In the second movement, it segues to overlapping lines from the woodwinds and strings and showcases the dramatic side of the instrument.

"I wanted to write a piece that showed a lot of different aspects of the instrument," said Thai, a senior at the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia who became interested in the harp when she was 3 and saw and heard it for the first time at a TSO Just for Kids concert.

"When you think of the harp, you think of the Disney Princess movies, lush, rich sounds, and that's a wonderful part of it," she said. “There are so many pieces I play that I dig into that aspect of the instrument, but at the same time there are so many things the (harp) can do."