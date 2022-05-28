Tucson musician Al Foul dies of cancer

Al Foul had this imposing stature, burly almost like a lumberjack, with slicked back hair circa 1950s blue collar hipster and piercing eyes that at first glance could intimidate.
But get him on stage, strumming his guitar and working the bass drum with his right foot, a makeshift percussion box and tambourine with his left, and the true character of the man came through.
"I think the reason everybody loved him was that he was a really good person," Tucson guitarist Ben Nisbet said Thursday as news of Foul's death on Wednesday, May 25, began circulating on social media and among the tight-knit Tucson music community. "He was the person who had an incredibly strong sense of integrity and a remarkable moral compass."
"He looks like this tough guy, but Al was someone who was very profound and ... able to take the best out of life," added Naim Amore, who also played guitar in Foul's band for a number of years and had been friends with him for nearly 20. "Definitely not someone who would cry over himself, but someone who was very sensitive and very compassionate."
Foul had been battling throat cancer for 18 months and died late Wednesday night at home with his wife, KXCI radio personality Hannah Levin, by his side. He was 50 years old.
Foul — born Alan Lewis Curtis — took his name from his time with Boston's short-lived drunk rock punk band the Foul Mouthed Elves. He was in his late teens when he moved to Arizona from his native Boston, first to Phoenix and then to Tucson after hitching a ride and never leaving, Nisbet said.
"To understand anything about Al and to get the information from him is to get it in the form of a story," Nisbet said with a chuckle. "(That's) the story that he’s told me more than once."
Ask Clif Taylor, a longtime Tucson musician (Chick Cashman and the Countrypolitans) who had known Foul for 30 years, and the story might have included Foul hopping a train.
"He was a really good storyteller," Taylor said. "He could take a ridiculous yarn and spin it for hours. I have never laughed as hard as I did with him."
He started performing in Tucson in the early 1990s with his band Al Foul & the Shakes and solo as a one-man band, singing rockabilly-influenced original songs that beckoned the birth of American rock.
“He was such a unique entity in town. He was one of the very few who channeled that incredible old school rock 'n roll sound," said Hotel Congress music booker David Slutes, who was fronting the popular Sidewinders/Sand Rubies band around the time Foul was starting his Tucson music career. "No one did what Al Foul did. Some people did rockabilly and roots rock, but his energy and commitment was unlike any one else."
His music was rooted in rockabilly and punk with flashes of country and Americana that he performed at a number of Tucson venues including the old Vaudeville on East Congress Street to Che's Lounge on North Fourth Avenue.
"Musically, he was fearless," said bluesman Tom Walbank, who met Foul not long after Walbank moved to Tucson in 2001. "You could describe him as country or rock and roll, but he was just Al. He had arrived at his own genre, very much in his way as you would describe Johnny Cash.”
"He was an incredible musician and one of the most naturally gifted musicians I have worked with in any setting of any kind," added Nisbet, a multi-instrumentalist and classically trained violinist who played for years with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.
Walbank described Foul as "larger than life," which was what French musician and DJ Laurent Allinger said attracted him to Foul when they first met in 1997. Allinger and his band the Little Rabbits were recording at Jim Waters' Waterworks studio and would see Foul hanging out at 7 Black Cats, The Grill, Che's Lounge and other downtown Tucson bars.
"Al was playing and I was immediately captivated by his attitude and the sincerity of his singing, even though I didn't understand the words," Allinger said in an email interview. "I don't remember if he was in a one-man band format or with his band The Shakes. His music had a variety of influences from traditional music to punk rock with his wild way of playing. He sweated sincerity. ... His tergal pants and his boots made me understand that I was dealing with someone different who didn't care to stay in the closed codes and clichés of the '50s rockabilly revival. So, I immediately sensed in him an open mind and something fascinating. A unique character not trying to imitate anyone."
Allinger and Foul became fast friends and Foul came to Allinger's hometown of Nantes, France, a number of times over the past 20 years including in 2005 with several other Tucson bands for the "We Got Cactus Tour" that included stops in several French cities. He and Allinger also performed as a duo — Al Foul & French Tourist — with Allinger working the turntable while Foul sang.
In a Facebook post on March 5, 2021 — the day that a tribute album by 28 local musicians covering Foul's songs was released to help defray Foul's medical bills — Foul mused about his time in Nantes and about his music and his adopted hometown of Tucson.
"I am fortunate to have had a long and complicated relationship with music. It’s who I am and all I ever wanted to be," he wrote. "Tucson gave me the opportunity as young man to be whomever I wished to be. There was no pressure or scene pushing or pulling in any direction, just a bunch of folks doing their own thing. I was lucky to find this place.”
Amore said Foul understood Tucson from the moment he unpacked his guitar back in the 1990s.
”If you came to Tucson in the 1990s or even now, you didn't come here for fame. You came here to live it fully instead of trying to make it big," Amore said. "Al came here to embrace what Tucson is.”
Walbank said the loss of Foul is "immeasurable."
"He was part of the fabric," Walbank said. "If there's an elaborate quilt and it's made out of all of us, there's a piece missing. He made his mark, though. He will never be forgotten."
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch
Automotive
1968 MUSTANG Ready for restoration. $6,000. 520-240-2708. Flatbed-trailer, tandem axles, 12x7. $1,200. 520-742-3692
0005268403-01
1999 Airstream Safari 27 ft, $35,000. Great shape inside and out 2nd owners. Listed on Facebook Airstream Hunters, skejaeckert@hotmail.com (520)326-8257
0005268022-01
Garage Sales
'The Girls' Estate Sale Professionals & Estate Sale Shop Tucson's #1 Estate Sale Company!!! 745-6012 5/28/2022 8:00am - 3:00pm 3394 N Wood Violet Ct 85750 From Sabino Canyon & Cloud Please follow our Red &White 'The Girls' Estate Sale Directional Signs At the Store 330 S Wilmot RD Broadway & Wilmot
0005276333-02
D&H ESTATE SALE Sat 8-3 1985 W. Amblemorn Dr. (Green Valley) beautiful furniture, yard full of metal art, lots of pottery, SW decor, 520-904-9411
0005277569-01
LIVING ROOM FURNITURE, hutch, dining table chairs, bedroom furniture, pictures, lamps, misc kitchen stuff. Fri & Sat, 8am-4pm, 3525 N. Millard Dr.
0005274982-01
Legals
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS May 28, 2022 City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department 310 North Commerce Park Loop Tucson, Arizona 85745 520-791-4171 These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about June 14, 2022 the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of HOME Investment Partnerships Program - American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 program funds, under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez Act of 1990 as amended, and Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as Milagro on Oracle for the purpose of a 63-unit new construction and 15-unit adaptive reuse supportive senior housing project in the City of Tucson. The project includes acquisition of one parcel, demolition of two structures, adaptive reuse of 15 apartments in single-story buildings formerly used as motor courts, and new construction of 63 units in a four-story building on a 1.81-acre site. The project is being designed in accordance with the Arizona Department of Housing's Mandatory Design Guidelines, with a request for a waiver of the minimum size requirements for the adaptive reuse units to allow 12 units to be smaller than otherwise required due to the historic nature of the structures. The project will be designed and constructed with the 2020 Enterprise Green Community energy efficiency model. The project will be a smoke-free facility with onsite parking. The project will also comply with fair housing and accessibility requirements. The site preparation will involve the demolition of two non-contributing buildings/structures within and adjacent to the Miracle Mile Historic District. Estimated funding: $875,000 in Community Development Block Grants funds and $500,000 in HOME American Rescue Plan funds, through the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department. The Milagro on Oracle site is on the southwest corner of Oracle Road and Alturas Street in Tucson, Arizona. The site addresses are: 2425, 2437, and 2445 N. Oracle Road. The Subject assessor parcel numbers are: 107-09-049B, 107-09-050A, and 107-09-051A. The legal descriptions are: MIRACLE MILE LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 4 EXC ALLEY, MIRACLE MILE LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 4 EXC ALLEY, MIRACLE MILE LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 4 EXC W10' & EXC SPDRL. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department has determined the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department, 310 North Commerce Park Loop, Tucson, Arizona 85745 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 4 P.M., or the ERR can be accessed online at the following website: www.tucsonaz.gov/hcd/environmental-review. PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department, PO Box 27210, Tucson, Arizona 85726 or by e-mail to rolanda.mazeika@tucsonaz.gov. All comments received by June 13, 2022, will be considered by the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department certifies to HUD that Elizabeth (Liz) Morales in her capacity as Director of the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department; (b) the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to CPD San Francisco Field Office: RROFSFRO@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact RROFSFRO@hud.gov via email to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Elizabeth (Liz) Morales, Director, City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department Published May 28, 2022 Arizona Daily Star
0005279525-01
Pima County Justice Courts, Arizona Pima County Consolidated Justice Court 240 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701 (520) 724-3171 CASE NUMBER: CV22004659 Maria Leathers/Jeffrey Leathers 2601 E. Coconino Vista Tucson, AZ 85713 (520) 704-0679 Plaintiff(s) / Attorney / Name / Address / Email / Phone Ramon Martinez Jr. 307 E. Grant Rd. Tucson, AZ 85705 Defendant(s) / Attorney / Name / Address / Email / Phone CIVIL SUMMONS THE STATE OF ARIZONA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S): 1. YOU ARE SUMMONED to respond to this complaint by filing a written ANSWER with this Court and by paying the required fee. If you cannot afford to pay the required fee, you may request that the Court either waive or defer the fee. 2. If you were served with this summons in the State of Arizona, the Court must receive your answer within twenty (20) calendar days from the date you were served. If you were served outside the State of Arizona, the Court must receive your answer within thirty (30) calendar days from the date you were served. If the last day is a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, you will have until the next working day to file your answer. When calculating time, do not count the day you were served. 3. Your answer must be in writing. (a) You may obtain an answer form from this Court. (b) You may also obtain an answer form from the Form section of the Pima County Justice Courts website at http://www.jp.pima.gov/ Forms.html#civil 4. Provide a copy of your answer to the Plaintiff(s) or to the Plaintiff's attorney. 5. If you fail to file a written answer with this court within the time indicated above, a default judgment may be entered against you. Notice: Requests for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made to the court as soon as possible. If an interpreter is needed, please contact the court listed above to request an interpreter be provided. Date 3-01-22 WATTERS Justice of the Peace You are required to keep the court advised of your current address and telephone number. The clerk can provide you with a Notice of Change of Address form. Seal of the Justice of the Peace PIMA COUNTY #102 Published May 21, 28, and June 4, 11, 2022 Arizona Daily Star
0005269142-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION & ASSESSMENT BABOQUIVARI UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT No. 40 Notice is hereby given that Baboquivari Unified School District No. 40 (BUSD) is soliciting for proposal requests for proposal (RFP) from qualified companies to administer professional development, mentoring for curriculum, instruction and assessment. Copies of the detailed request for proposal (RFP) can be obtained by contacting the Baboquivari Unified School District Administration office at 520-719-1200 and P.O. Box 248, Sells, AZ 85634. BUSD's request for proposal includes a description of service to be provided by respondents; the minimum content of the responses; and factors to be used to evaluate the responses. The district reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any informalities in any proposal. All proposal protests shall be filed with District Representative, Dr. Christopher Bonn, Superintendent, Baboquivari Unified School District No. 40, at the above mentioned address. For more information, please contact Jessica Arivizu at P.O. Box 248, Sells, AZ 85634 or email at jarvizu@busd40.org All responses to the Baboquivari Unified School District No. 40 RFP must be submitted by Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Published May 18 through June 1, 2022 Arizona Daily Star
0005243648-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR SOCIAL EMOTIONAL LEARNING SUPPLEMENTAL CURRICULUM. BABOQUIVARI UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT No. 40 Notice is hereby given that Baboquivari Unified School District No. 40 (BUSD) is soliciting for proposal requests for proposal (RFP) from qualified companies to administer professional development, mentoring for social emotional learning (SEL). Copies of the detailed request for proposal (RFP) can be obtained by contacting the Baboquivari Unified School District Administration office at 520-719-1200 and P.O. Box 248, Sells, AZ 85634. BUSD's request for proposal includes a description of service to be provided by respondents; the minimum content of the responses; and factors to be used to evaluate the responses. The district reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any informalities in any proposal. All proposal protests shall be filed with District Representative, Dr. Christopher Bonn, Superintendent, Baboquivari Unified School District No. 40, at the above mentioned address. For more information, please contact Jessica Arivizu at P.O. Box 248, Sells, AZ 85634 or email at jarvizu@busd40.org All responses to the Baboquivari Unified School District No. 40 RFP must be submitted by Wednesday, June 1, 2022. May 18 through June 1, 2022 Arizona Daily Star
0005243687-01
Pets
BLUE HEELERS/AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD, 7-weeks, 1st shots, parents on site, 3F and 5M, health, $375-$450. 520-979-2178.
0005278751-01
CAIRN TERRIER PUP, AKC, 1 Male pup left, all shots + booster only $600, non-shed, like Toto of Oz, 1 year health guarantee 520-255-2911 or 520-586-4496
0005278000-01
French Bulldogs 10 Weeks 2 males 2 females, Sable/Fawn/Brindle, Vet Checked 1st shots Text only (520)419-7193
0005272819-01
GOLDENDOODLE PUPPY, white, 1M, 12-weeks, vet checked, 2nd shots and 2nd-worming, $1200. 520-975-1869
0005275938-01
PUGGLES PUPPIES, small M & F, also Lab/Great Pyrenees, large M & F mix puppies, all comes w/shots & deworming, pics avail, adoption fee. 520-221-8576
0005279433-01
Rentals
EARN FREE RENT! Furnished Studio Apartments w/FREE utilities & FREE cable. Stay Where You're Appreciated! Call Now: 520-214-5046
0005244680-01
EARN FREE RENT! Stay Where You're Appreciated! Furnished Studio Apartments w/FREE utilities & FREE cable. Call Now: 520-441-8279
0005244741-01
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!