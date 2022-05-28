Tucson musician Al Foul dies of cancer

0005279525-01

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS May 28, 2022 City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department 310 North Commerce Park Loop Tucson, Arizona 85745 520-791-4171 These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about June 14, 2022 the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of HOME Investment Partnerships Program - American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 program funds, under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez Act of 1990 as amended, and Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as Milagro on Oracle for the purpose of a 63-unit new construction and 15-unit adaptive reuse supportive senior housing project in the City of Tucson. The project includes acquisition of one parcel, demolition of two structures, adaptive reuse of 15 apartments in single-story buildings formerly used as motor courts, and new construction of 63 units in a four-story building on a 1.81-acre site. The project is being designed in accordance with the Arizona Department of Housing's Mandatory Design Guidelines, with a request for a waiver of the minimum size requirements for the adaptive reuse units to allow 12 units to be smaller than otherwise required due to the historic nature of the structures. The project will be designed and constructed with the 2020 Enterprise Green Community energy efficiency model. The project will be a smoke-free facility with onsite parking. The project will also comply with fair housing and accessibility requirements. The site preparation will involve the demolition of two non-contributing buildings/structures within and adjacent to the Miracle Mile Historic District. Estimated funding: $875,000 in Community Development Block Grants funds and $500,000 in HOME American Rescue Plan funds, through the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department. The Milagro on Oracle site is on the southwest corner of Oracle Road and Alturas Street in Tucson, Arizona. The site addresses are: 2425, 2437, and 2445 N. Oracle Road. The Subject assessor parcel numbers are: 107-09-049B, 107-09-050A, and 107-09-051A. The legal descriptions are: MIRACLE MILE LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 4 EXC ALLEY, MIRACLE MILE LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 4 EXC ALLEY, MIRACLE MILE LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 4 EXC W10' & EXC SPDRL. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department has determined the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department, 310 North Commerce Park Loop, Tucson, Arizona 85745 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 4 P.M., or the ERR can be accessed online at the following website: www.tucsonaz.gov/hcd/environmental-review. PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department, PO Box 27210, Tucson, Arizona 85726 or by e-mail to rolanda.mazeika@tucsonaz.gov. All comments received by June 13, 2022, will be considered by the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department certifies to HUD that Elizabeth (Liz) Morales in her capacity as Director of the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department; (b) the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to CPD San Francisco Field Office: RROFSFRO@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact RROFSFRO@hud.gov via email to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Elizabeth (Liz) Morales, Director, City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department Published May 28, 2022 Arizona Daily Star