If you go

What: Fourth annual Dusk Music Festival

When: Gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10.

Where: Armory Park, 221 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Start at $69 for one day, $119 for both days through duskmusicfestival.com

Et cetera: Sun Link Streetcar will offer free rides to the festival grounds, paid for by festival sponsors Dependable Health Services and Nationwide Vision, according to Dusk's official Facebook page.

The lineup: Kaskade, ARIZONA, Fitz and the Tantrums, Shallou, Wax Motif, What So Not, Whethan and Drew Cooper on Saturday; Rezz, Two Door Cinema Club, Broncho, Cray, Dombresky, Goldroom, Malaa and Tokimonsta on Sunday.