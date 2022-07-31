Tucson Summer Chorus hosts annual benefit concert

The Tucson Summer Chorus is hosting its annual benefit concert on Friday, Aug. 5, one of two classical music concerts this week.

The 45 member mixed-voice Summer Chorus, under the baton of Luke Diamond, will perform a concert around the theme of “Summer Fun,” which will include the medieval English rota “Sumer Is Icumen In;” German songwriter Henry Mayer’s “Summer Wind,” with English lyrics by Johnny Mercer; and Mark Patterson’s sweeping “Grand Canyon Sunrise.”

The evening also will include a sing-along of summertime favorites including the rockabilly classic “Summertime Blues.”

Tucson Summer Chorus has been performing its annual summertime concert to benefit Interfaith Community Services since 2010, when Tucson choral director Terrie Ashbaugh organized the ensemble as a way to repay ICS for help she and her family received soon after moving to Tucson, according to Summer Chorus board member Linda Kayden.

Ashbaugh is the founder of the Arizona Choral Arts Association and has led the Arizona Women’s Chorus since 1998.

The Tucson Summer Chorus is comprised of vocalists from Sons of Orpheus — The Male Choir of Tucson, Tucson Women’s Chorus, University Faculty Chorus, Desert Harmonies, Tucson Barbershop Experience and Arizona Women’s Chorus.

The Tucson Flute Club and The Trailheads duo also will perform beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church, 4625 E. River Road. Masks are required and admission is by cash donation or non-perishable food items including peanut butter, which ICS says is in big demand.

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music is hosting a recital on Monday, Aug. 1, with Tucson Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Lauren Roth, TSO assistant principal cellist Ian Jones and University of Arizona piano professor John Milbauer.

The trio will perform Leoš Janácek’s Pohádka (“A Fairy Tale”) for Cello and Piano; Henri Dutilleux’s “Three Strophes on the Name of Sacher” for solo cello; Lili Boulanger’s Nocturne from “Two Pieces for Violin and Piano” (transcribed for cello); and Maurice Ravel’s Piano Trio in A minor.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. Monday at Holsclaw Hall at the UA Fred Fox School of Music, East Speedway and North Park Avenue. Masks are strongly encouraged and tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for students through arizonachambermusic.org.