Tucson Symphony Orchestra hosts rising soprano for Desert Song Festival

Barber was a master of creating atmosphere, something that Mahler also accomplishes in Symphony No. 4. Mahler wrote the lyrics of the last movement with a high voice in mind that would conjure an image of a little boy imagining what heaven would look like.

“In a weird way (‘Knoxville’) is nostalgic … and it is so American,” Cabell said. “And I think as Americans, we can all sort of relate to this mood and this experience that is part of our blood memory or our roots going back.”

This weekend’s concert marks Cabell’s TSO debut. The California native, who teaches voice at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, is an alumnus of Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Center for American Artists. In 2005, she won the prestigious BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, which set her off on an opera career that has included performing on some of the biggest opera stages in the U.S. and Europe.

Gomez opens the concert with Florence Price’s “Dances in the Canebrakes,” orchestrated by William Grant Still.

Price is the first Black female composer to have her work performed by a major orchestra; Still, who composed nearly 200 works from symphonies to songs, is often referred to as the “Dean of Afro-American Composers.”