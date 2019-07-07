Stars on the field and stage

Athletes transitioning to music after their playing careers are over is nothing new. Here are a few who found greater success in the music industry than their respective sports:

2 Chainz

The rapper hosts the show “Most Expensivest” on Viceland, and even had his latest album curated by Lebron James. 2 Chainz, who’s real name is Tauheed Epps, played basketball at Alabama State for two seasons before forming the rap duo “Playaz Circle” in 1997. The duo was eventually signed by rapper Ludacris before Epps embarked on a solo career that has produced two platinum selling albums.

Sam Hunt

Hunt was a quarterback at Middle Tennessee State during the early 2000s before transferring to the University of Alabama-Birmingham. In his two seasons there, he threw for 2,560 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning a tryout with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007. He decided after two months to quit football to pursue a music career. He went on to earn a Grammy nomination and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard US Top Country Albums chart in 2015 with his first album "Montevallo."

Dave East

The New York born rapper averaged 20 points and 6 rebounds as a high school senior, earning a scholarship to the University of Richmond. East, who’s real name is David Brewster Jr., transferred to Towson University and played in 32 games over two seasons, averaging just under 5 points per game before ultimately leaving the university in 2010. He began recording music, eventually gaining the attention of legendary rapper Nas, who signed East to his label. East has since gone on to be signed by Def Jam, releasing his debut album in 2017.

Toby Keith

Keith, like Hunt, gave football a shot early on before focusing on country music. Keith played for the Oklahoma City Drillers, a semi-pro team that acted as the unofficial farm team of the USFL Oklahoma Outlaws. After failing to make the Outlaws roster, Keith decided to focus strictly on music, a move that has paid off. He was named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the Decade in 2009, and has sold over 30 million albums in the U.S.