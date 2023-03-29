Two very different concerts are taking place not far from one another on Sunday, April 2.

Arizona Symphonic Winds is heading to Catalina Foothills High School for its annual spring concert beginning at 2 p.m.

Local vocalist Dori Smith and 15-year-old harpist Desiree Blute will guest with the ensemble under the baton of founder and Music Director László Veres.

Sunday’s program includes Grieg’s “The Last Spring” in memory of the late Tucson pianist and University of Arizona professor Paula Fan, who died in Australia on Feb. 23 at 71.

Veres also programmed Strauss’s “Blue Danube Waltz,” selections from Orff’s monumental choral work “Carmina Burana” and ABBA’s “Father’s Lullaby,” which Veres and Smith, who teaches at the University of Arizona, will sing as a duet.

Admission for the concert at Catalina Foothills, 4300 E. Sunrise, is free but donations will be accepted.

TIHAN hosts benefit concert

With a name like Good Trouble, you half expect audience members to shoot one another a wink-wink as if watching this Tucson band specializing in classic rock, pop, country and everything in between was somewhat naughty.

That’s kind of the point. The band has a reputation for being mischievous regarding the music they play and how the six veteran members play it: with passion and energy.

Good Trouble will pull out all the stops when it headlines Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network‘s “The RED Concert” at 5 p.m. Sunday at Three Canyon outdoor venue, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road.