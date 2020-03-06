Plan to showcase Tucson arts, culture on an international stage dashed with cancelation of SXSW

Plans to showcase Tucson arts, cuisine and culture on an international stage have been dashed with the cancellation of Austin, Texas’, annual SXSW festival.

A contingent from the University of Arizona was expected to travel to SXSW as part of the university’s inaugural “Wonder House,” which was designed to be a hub for arts, music, food, immersive drama and talks by some of the UA’s noteworthy faculty including presidential scholar and photographer David Hume Kennerly, planetary sciences professor Dante Lauretta and renown linguist Noam Chomsky, with PBS host Evan Smith.

“Wonder House” was set to take over the downtown Austin Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao on March 13-15, to present talks, showcase Sonoran cuisine and shine a light on Tucson arts and artists including muralist Jessica Gonzales and photographer Mike Olbinski.

Austin city officials on Friday announced that they were canceling the festival in light of growing concerns over the novel coronavirus. The announcement came a week before the festival was to kick off March 13, bringing with it tens of thousands of music, art and technology fans from around the world.

Friday’s announcement comes after several big names including Twitter, Facebook and TikTok pulled out of the event, citing concerns over travel in light of the virus.