Shop one of Tucson's most popular events this weekend

Organizers of the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair will be spreading holiday cheer when the annual event takes place this Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11.

“We’ve partnered with Old Tucson Studios,” said Casey Anderson, marketing consultant with the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association. “They’re going to be setting out Christmas carolers from the YuleTide event that they have around the holidays.”

Santa Claus will also be on-site, giving children in attendance a chance to share their wish lists, while mom and dad shop more than 350 vendors from across the country, selling along the length of the North Fourth Avenue business district.

More than 300,000 people are expected to attend this year, Anderson said.

“A lot of our Fourth Avenue merchants make around 60% of their annual revenue at the two (street fairs),” Anderson said. A second street fair is held in the spring. “It’s a big deal for them.”

This year, organizers have also paired up with Cumulus Media to provide two separate stages of live music for the fair. Some of the artists slated to perform, include The Voodoo Dudes, Sonny Guitar Slim and Kid Valentine.

Health checks will also be available, courtesy of Arizona Complete Health.

“Free of charge, attendees can get dental services, mammograms, diabetes screenings, COVID vaccines and other health-related services,” Anderson said.

The 53rd Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. As always, admission is free.