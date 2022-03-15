Tony-winning 'Jersey Boys' musical comes to Tucson for weekend run

On stage, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons harmonized with perfection, from Valli’s stunning high-arching falsetto that stopped you in your tracks to their catalogue of catchy tunes from “Big Girls Don’t Cry” to the swoonable “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”

Off stage, however, life was anything but harmonious for Valli and the band — Bob Gaudio on keyboard and tenor vocals, Tommy DeVito on lead guitar and baritone and Nick Massi on electric bass and bass vocals.

That’s the story you see in “Jersey Boys,” which Broadway in Tucson is bringing to the Centennial Hall stage this weekend for five performances. The show runs Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 20.

“Jersey Boys” is a rags-to-riches-back-to-rags tale of four Jersey guys, several with minor criminal records, who became rock stars with a sound like nothing anyone had heard coming from a 1960s radio.