Tucson artist started making earrings in 2018 — now they're sold around the globe

In only a handful of years, Lauren Valenzuela’s earrings have become a worldwide brand — all handmade in the Old Pueblo.

The Tucson native started Sigfús Designs in the beginning of 2018, creating earrings out of polymer clay initially — later trying out other materials such as resin, wood and acrylic.

Valenzuela recently added handcrafted bolo ties and home goods — from wall hangings to coasters — to the mix.

In late 2017, Valenzuela was working a marketing job for a handful of Tucson restaurants. When one of the restaurants closed, she found herself with some extra free time.

“I was just bored. I just started playing with clay,” she says. “I’ve always grown up in an arts kind of focused life. I’ve tried every project — if there was a project, I’ve tried it. I had never really heard of polymer clay, but I saw a YouTube video of someone making jewelry dishes and that took me down a rabbit hole.”

Valenzuela says she liked the idea of creating something artistic — but also wearable. She says she also loves that earrings made of polymer clay are both durable and lightweight.

“I wasn’t planning to launch a business,” she says. “I was just trying to have a creative outlet.”