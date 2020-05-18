Tucson comedians turn to the virtual world for real-life laughs

Months of coronavirus quarantining calls for comic relief, but taking standup and improv shows virtual has proven to be challenging for Tucson comedians.

Nancy Stanley has more than five years under her belt running the popular “The Estrogen Hour” comedy showcase. But when she took the show virtual last month with more than a dozen female comedians, pulling in about 50 viewers, it just wasn’t the same.

“I think the idea of having 13 women come and do sets seems forced and doesn’t feel organic,” said Stanley, who said the next time she does a virtual show in June she will pare the lineup to her three or four strongest comics whose storytelling style lends itself more to the platform.

Tucson comedian Matt Ziemak lined up 15 comedians from around the country —”distance has no meaning now,” he said — for his inaugural “Switch on Twitch” comedy showcase, the virtual version of his popular “Switch” comedy show at Sky Bar on North Fourth Avenue.

“It is definitely way more challenging because standup is the instant gratification of people agreeing with your thoughts and if there’s nobody there, you have to assume it’s going well,” he said. “When you’re on stage and you can see people looking at you and smiling and even if they’re not laughing, you get the idea it’s working. But it’s not the same feeling” with the audience participating in an interactive online platform.

Welcome to standup comedy in the COVID-19 era.

Even as the city is yawning to life with bars and restaurants opening, live comedy shows are slow to come. Laffs Comedy Caffe has announced it will reopen May 28 with Phoenix-based comedian Patrick Garrity performing two shows a night on May 29 and 30.