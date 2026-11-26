In an important victory for groundwater regulation, particularly in rural areas, the Arizona Court of Appeals has upheld the state water department's authority to unilaterally block expanded irrigation in certain areas.
In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the court rejected arguments by landowners in the Hualapai Valley Basin in northwest Arizona that formation of what's known as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area cannot be done without the Arizona Department of Water Resources first enacting a formal rule. That process has a series of requirements, including public notice, a delay to provide opportunities for comment, an economic impact statement, and review by either the Governor's Regulatory Review Council or the Attorney General's Office.
Appellate Judge Veronika Fabian said the power to form an Irrigation Non-expansion Area is inherent in the state's Groundwater Management Act, and within the authority state lawmakers have given ADWR.
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The ruling is most immediately a victory not only for the Department of Water Resources but also for Mohave County and, in particular, the city of Kingman, which has no Colorado River rights and depends entirely on groundwater withdrawn from the basin.
Unless overturned, it also clears a legal hurdle for future Irrigration Non-expansion Areas.
The state groundwater code created a number of Active Management Areas designed to deal with groundwater overdraft. They have significant regulations over industrial, agricultural and residential use.
By contrast, an Irrigation Non-expansion Area is less restrictive, focused on preventing further depletion from agricultural uses.
It operates by barring new irrigation on any lands that were not irrigated at any time during the prior five years. It requires a finding by the Department of Water Resources that there is "insufficient groundwater to provide a reasonably safe supply for irrigation of the cultivated lands in the area at the current rate of withdrawal.''
ADWR made such an INA designation in 2022 of the 1,820-square Hualapai Valley Basin, which runs from just south of Kingman north to Lake Mead.
That led to a lawsuit filed by Opal Investments LLC and Steff Investments LLC, two out-of-state companies that own agricultural land in the area. They argued — and a trial judge agreed — that ADWR could not make that decision without going through a formal rule-making process.
Fabian, writing for the three-judge appellate panel, said that was erroneous.
ADWR Director Tom Buschatzke was not creating a rule, she said, but instead was simply following the procedures already outlined in law.
"The director must determine both that the area has insufficient groundwater to provide a reasonably safe supply for irrigation at current rates of withdrawal,'' as well as that it is not necessary to establish a full-blown Active Management Area, Fabian wrote.
The judge also said Buschatzke isn't making decisions about future effects of declaring an INA.
"The INA designation is based on past and present facts — groundwater supply and usage in the basin — and therefore does not look to the future,'' she said. That means he is not creating a rule, she said.
Wednesday's decision has implications beyond the Hualapai Valley Basin.
It comes as the Department of Water Resources is looking at whether to create an INA in the San Simon Valley in Cochise County, a sub-basin of the Safford groundwater basin.
There, the department already enacted temporary restrictions in September, banning groundwater use for agriculture in areas that have not been irrigated for the past five years. But a final decision has not yet been made.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter called Wednesday's ruling "a significant victory'' for protection of consumers.
He said about 16.3 billion gallons more water is being pumped out of the Hualapai Valley aquifer than is being replenished annually. International and out-of-state export agriculture accounts for the lion's share of the pumping, Lingenfelter said.
The INA helps stabilize the situation, he said.
"If irrigated acreage had expanded to 30,000, 40,000, or 50,000 acres, the pressure on the underground water supply would have become much worse,'' Lingenfelter said.
"Falling groundwater levels can mean deeper wells, more expensive pumping and treatment, and ultimately higher consumer costs for families and small businesses,'' he said. "Groundwater availability and affordability always go together.''
Lingenfelter also said it was at the county's request that ADWR conducted "a thorough public process'' that ultimately established the INA.
State water officials also praised the ruling.
"The Court of Appeals correctly concluded that the Legislature has always intended for the director to use the statutory process in the Groundwater Management Act for protecting groundwater basins,'' said spokeswoman Shauna Evans.
"Reading the statute otherwise would require the director to use two separate processes to make a decision, delaying the process and creating needless uncertainty in the basin,'' she said. "We look forward to resolution of this matter so that the Department can continue its work with residents of the basin to protect their groundwater resources.''
That last part goes to the fact that there are other legal claims being raised by the landowners objecting to the INA designation. That will send the case back to the trial judge.
Lingenfelter said none of that changes what the county and its allies are doing.
"Our consumer advocacy work continues,'' he said, saying the county will work with its attorneys and the city of Kingman "to protect our communities' primary water source so Kingman can continue to grow and thrive through responsible, water-smart planning — for current residents and future generations.''
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, Bluesky and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.