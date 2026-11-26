It operates by barring new irrigation on any lands that were not irrigated at any time during the prior five years. It requires a finding by the Department of Water Resources that there is "insufficient groundwater to provide a reasonably safe supply for irrigation of the cultivated lands in the area at the current rate of withdrawal.''

ADWR made such an INA designation in 2022 of the 1,820-square Hualapai Valley Basin, which runs from just south of Kingman north to Lake Mead.

That led to a lawsuit filed by Opal Investments LLC and Steff Investments LLC, two out-of-state companies that own agricultural land in the area. They argued — and a trial judge agreed — that ADWR could not make that decision without going through a formal rule-making process.

Fabian, writing for the three-judge appellate panel, said that was erroneous.

ADWR Director Tom Buschatzke was not creating a rule, she said, but instead was simply following the procedures already outlined in law.

"The director must determine both that the area has insufficient groundwater to provide a reasonably safe supply for irrigation at current rates of withdrawal,'' as well as that it is not necessary to establish a full-blown Active Management Area, Fabian wrote.

The judge also said Buschatzke isn't making decisions about future effects of declaring an INA.

"The INA designation is based on past and present facts — groundwater supply and usage in the basin — and therefore does not look to the future,'' she said. That means he is not creating a rule, she said.