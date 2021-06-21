Wanna get the kids off the couch? Here's a few summertime suggestions

Among the activities: Families can fill their summer mingling with exotic animals or learning about the desert that we call home; Fox Tucson Theatre’s Kit the Fox puts kids on stage to sing and dance; and parents can join in on the fun with an interactive workshop at the Children’s Museum.

All around Tucson, there’s something for almost everyone this summer. Here are a few programs that captured our attention and imagination.

Summer Safari Nights at the zoo

What: Keep cool and hang out with a lion at Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights. With daytime temperatures once again into those pesky triple digits, it is time to let the night owl out and into the less hot evenings of a Tucson summer.

For those who don’t want to brave the heat or need an activity to bring some color to the weekend evenings, this week’s “Art in the Animal Kingdom” theme can scratch that itch. Activities include live music by Tucson native Leila Lopez on Saturday, June 26; carousel rides; and specialty theme nights.

Mom and dad can enjoy a prickly pear margarita or two, while the kiddos explore the zoo’s residents, from domestic goats and African wild dogs to giraffes and baby Penzi, the year-old elephant that has captured Tucson’s heart.