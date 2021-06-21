Wanna get the kids off the couch? Here's a few summertime suggestions

When the sun begins to fade into the horizon, the animals at the Reid Park Zoo come out to play, including the zoo’s 1-year-old, 1,100-pound baby elephant Penzi.
“There is something a bit more magical about coming to the zoo after hours. Once those evening breezes start, the animals tend to be more active,” said Deborah Carr, the zoo’s marketing and events director. “Kids can also get a chance to see the elephants and jaguars playing in the pools.”
If Sonoran Desert wildlife is more up your child’s alley, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s “Colors of the Desert” summer camp in July might capture their imagination. The camp allows participants to learn from experts while interacting with live animals inside and outside of the classroom.
After having to cancel all of their summer kids programs last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations around Tucson are putting on programs and events to engage children of all ages.
“The most special thing is that right now, kids haven’t been able to go socialize and be with other kids that are interested in the same subjects,” said Desert Museum reservations coordinator Beth MacFarlane. Camp members "have the opportunity to get up close and personal with animals and can ask experts questions.”
Among the activities: Families can fill their summer mingling with exotic animals or learning about the desert that we call home; Fox Tucson Theatre’s Kit the Fox puts kids on stage to sing and dance; and parents can join in on the fun with an interactive workshop at the Children’s Museum.
All around Tucson, there’s something for almost everyone this summer. Here are a few programs that captured our attention and imagination.
Summer Safari Nights at the zoo
What: Keep cool and hang out with a lion at Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights. With daytime temperatures once again into those pesky triple digits, it is time to let the night owl out and into the less hot evenings of a Tucson summer.
For those who don’t want to brave the heat or need an activity to bring some color to the weekend evenings, this week’s “Art in the Animal Kingdom” theme can scratch that itch. Activities include live music by Tucson native Leila Lopez on Saturday, June 26; carousel rides; and specialty theme nights.
Mom and dad can enjoy a prickly pear margarita or two, while the kiddos explore the zoo’s residents, from domestic goats and African wild dogs to giraffes and baby Penzi, the year-old elephant that has captured Tucson’s heart.
When: Summer Safari Nights take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. In addition to this week’s “Art in the Animal Kingdom” theme, the zoo will host “Red White and Zoo” on July 3 in a nod to Independence Day.
Where: Reid Park Zoo at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph
Cost: Free for Zoo members, $10.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors, $6.50 for children ages 2 to 14.
Details: Register at tucne.ws/safarinights
'Colors of the Desert' camp
What: Kids who will be in sixth through eighth grades in the fall can experience the magic of the Sonoran Desert and its wildlife at this interactive camp that combines indoor classes with outdoor activities. Campers will learn scientific illustration and drawing as well as a little bit about optics and how we see color.
Educators will provide campers an in-depth experience at the 21-acre Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum while learning hands-on about the 242 animal species that call it home.
In addition to the camp, the Desert Museum has been holding June Nights events this month. Kids armed with flashlights get to see the nocturnal desert come to life.
When: The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19, July 21, and July 23.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $265 for nonmembers and $245 for Desert Museum members.
Details: desertmuseum.org/kids
Make It! Workshop
What: Now that the Children’s Museum of Tucson is fully open to the public, it’s time to return to hands-on activities and the museum has several themed projects lined up: puppets, space and ocean creatures. But it’s not just for kids; parents are encouraged to work alongside their kids.
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month through August. The next one is Saturday, June 26.
Where: Children’s Museum of Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $15 with tools and supplies included. Order online and get two tickets for the price of one using the code BOGO.
Details: Register at childrensmuseumtucson.org
Kids in Theatre
What: Kids take center stage at Fox Tucson Theatre with live performances and the Fox’s kids’ mascot Kit the Fox orchestrating the entertainment. Kids will be able to sing, dance, learn and, most importantly, get out of the house for a day of excitement at Tucson’s historic theatre.
The Pima County Library will providing free books for kids and the Friends of the Library will give out coupons for free books.
The Fox also will screen movies made by “Stories that Soar,” based on writings by local students including “The Snail and the Whale,” which explores friendship, the natural wonders of the world and a daring rescue.
When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: Free but registration is first-come, first-serve for 100 preregistered guests.
Details: Register at foxtucson.com/kit/family-shows
Triple Threat summer camp
What: Kids ages 8 to 12 take to the stage to learn the magic of the theater from choreography to singing to make-up and stage combat. Arts Express’s 10-day theater camp brings in seasoned experts in multiple fields to educate and empower kids. No experience in performing is necessary. The goal of the camp is to draw kids to the arts and unlock their creative potential.
The program will feature two pieces from Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” and a third piece to be determined. Each day, kids will rotate between dance, drama, singing and art along with specialty classes culminating in a showcase performance at the end of the program. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted, Arts Express teaches kids in a real-life theater setting.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 5-16. A session for kids 13-18 will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19-30.
Where: Arts Express Theatre, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: $480
Details: Register at arts-express.org/education
Topgolf Kids summer academy
What: If your kiddos aspire to become the next Tiger Woods or Annika Sörenstam, Topgolf has the perfect starter kit: Five days of working with Topgolf pros to learn the rules of the game, swing techniques and other instruction to introduce your child to golf. Kids attend for three hours Monday through Friday and lunch is included. Here’s the bonus: Although the kids are golfing outside, it’s from the covered and fan-cooled bays.
When: 9 a.m. to noon June 28-July 2 and July 12-16
Where: Topgolf Tucson, 4050 W. Costco Drive, off Interstate 10 and Orange Grove Road
Cost: $199, includes all play fees, instruction, lunch and a special Topgolf gift
Details: Register at tucne.ws/topgolfkids
Quick hits
Here are three other ways to occupy your kids this summer that don’t require registration or a time commitment:
Cactus Springs water park at Funtasticks, 221 E. Wetmore Road near the Tucson Mall. Kids can spend the day splashing about beneath water falls and slip and slid on the waterslides. $14.99 weekdays, $19.99 weekends through funtasticks.com
Wild Katz Children’s Adventure Playground, 4629 E. Speedway. This is paradise for the little tykes — 6 months to 12 years old — an indoor playground with places to climb and jump and run and be, well, kids. The park was expected to open in early 2020, but the date was pushed back to last June courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission starts at $10 for kids 4 and older, $5 for kids 1 to 3 for an hour; the cost is higher on weekends. For two hours, the price is $15 for older kids, $7.50 younger kids. Details: wldktz.com
Tucson’s Vantage Bowling Centers — Cactus Bowl at 3665 S. 16th Ave., Fiesta Lanes at 501 W. River Road, Lucky Strike Bowl at 4015 E. Speedway and Tucson Bowl at 7020 E. 21 St. have a youth bowling program for kids of all ages including bumper bowlers. It’s $8 per week for kids 8 to 18 and $6 a week for kids 7 and younger who rely on the bumpers to get the ball down the lane. The price includes shoe rental and two games of bowling a week for 13 weeks. Details: vantagebowlingcenters.com
Sebastian Janik is a University of Arizona journalism student apprenticing at the Arizona Daily Star.