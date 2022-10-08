Win a Corvette or $40,000 at this Tucson car show

Corvette Convertible or $40,000?

That’s the tough decision one lucky patron of the 16th annual Tucson Classics Car Show will soon have to make.

Presented by the Tucson Rotary Club, The Tucson Classics Car Show will take place at The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road, this Saturday, Oct. 15.

It will feature more than 400 classic cars, a steel drum ensemble, 11 food and drink vendors, and a raffle where the first place winner gets to choose between a 2015 C-7 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Z-51 or $40,000.

The $10 general admission (children 18 and younger get in free) will automatically enter you into the raffle, which, in addition to the Corvette and the money, might win you a $3,000 Sam Levitz shopping spree, $2,000 in appliances from Tucson Appliance Co., and a $1,000 "car care" gift certificate from Jack Furrier Tire and Auto Care.

The Tucson Rotary Club plans to put proceeds from the show toward the establishment of a Health and Medical Careers High School, a project of the Pima Joint Technical Education District (JTED).

"The new campus will be for caregivers and students who are gonna go to college to become nurses or doctors," said Bobby Larson, chair for this year's Tucson Classics.

Larson said the event’s venue, The Gregory School, will also benefit from the show.

“We provide a $10,000 scholarship for them,” Larson said.

Larson said they are expecting big crowds this year. Last year's Tucson Classics brought out more than 20,000 visitors.