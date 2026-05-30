Jamille is a fiber artist who creates her pieces with natural dyes and pigments. Jamille says her artwork is unique, and her focus is on landscape and the environment around her, which matches the Biennial’s theme.

“I feel like my work sometimes is a little bit specific, and there aren’t always a lot of places for it. So, it’s always nice when there are places that see what I’m doing and feel the messages and themes are important enough to share in a setting like this,” Jamille said.