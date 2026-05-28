Saguaro City will handle all future rentals of the performing arts center to organizations for hosting events or performances, according to Drew Humphrey, Saguaro City Music Theatre CEO and producing artistic director.

"As an organization, we can utilize the space for about four shows a year," Humphrey said. "There's a number of organizations that rely on Berger, so we want to make sure, in the spirit of that, that we keep those doors open and available to organizations that have used it last 20 years or so."

Saguaro City has used the theater consistently for the last four years, he said. When ASDB announced its campus closure in January, he said it sent the theater company into an "existential crossroads."

"We are a theater company. We need a theater to produce our shows," he said. "I performed on that stage when I was a teenager before I left for New York with dreams of performing, so it took me back to my childhood performing on that stage and how much I loved it."

He said while the news was heartbreaking at first, he's proud of how quickly Saguaro City and ASDB found and worked out a solution.

"I think it's a testament to how much ASDB recognizes the importance of the Berger to the Tucson community," Humphrey said. "There is not another space in town where our organization could serve and thrive in this community. We would have to pivot a lot of what we do."

About 24 arts organizations reached out to the Arizona Commission of Arts asking them and ASDB to find a way to keep the performing arts center open, Duff said. Saguaro City was the first to submit an offer.