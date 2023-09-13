George Bernard Shaw wrote “Heartbreak House,” now on stage at Tucson's The Rogue Theatre, in 1916. But it could have been written yesterday.

Shaw’s play is set in a home designed to pay homage to the ships that its owner, Captain Shotover, once reigned over. Inside that house are a bunch of England’s boho elites. It is just before World War I, and they are oblivious to any threats to their way of life. So, they carry on with love affairs and drinking rum and trading bon mots with one another. And as this is Shaw, those bon mots can be quite funny.

They ignore the impending doom because, well, it clearly has nothing to do with them.

Substitute World War I with global warming or the threat to our democracy and Shaw’s play about it’s-happening-to-them-not-to-us shoulder shrugging fits right in.

The Rogue production, directed with a clear eye by Christopher Johnson, is funny, disturbing and engrossing.

Joseph McGrath is the seemingly addle-minded Shotover. While he looks far too young to be the 80 years of the captain’s age, he has given the character the necessary gravitas. Shotover will have us think he is senile, or drunk, or both and McGrath nicely walked the fine line between buffoon and clever wit. The captain, like most characters in this black comedy, is not what he seems.

Chelsea Bowdren probably had the most delicious lines as the unconventional Hesione Hushabye, the captain’s daughter. Bowdren did not miss a beat or a laugh and she almost stole the show.

But she was sharing the stage with actors just as talented, including Ryan Parker Knox as Hushabye’s Lothario husband, Hector; Carley Elizabeth Preston, who was perfectly restrained as the captain’s other daughter, Lady Utterword; and Bryn Booth as Ellie, a houseguest. Ellie is about to be married off to an older and rich Boss Mangan (Matt Walley did fine work as the head of industry Boss), but she is conflicted — there are a few options for her.

The period costumes by Cynthia Meier were rich, and McGrath’s scenic design was very clever.

“Heartbreak House” is typical Shaw — witty with some dark undertones and brilliant writing. The Rogue’s production lived up to the playwright’s reputation. And was a gentle reminder of what we stand to lose if we close ourselves off to the world.

“Heartbreak House” continues through Sept. 24 at The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. Tickets are $47 at theroguetheatre.org or 520-551-2053. The play runs 2½ hours with one intermission.