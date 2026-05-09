For Tucson artist Alejandra Montaño, painting has always been about more than art — it’s about family, legacy and the lifelong influence of her mother.

Long before Montaño developed her own bold, expressive style, she was a child growing up in a home where art never stopped. Her mother, Guadalupe de la Torre, is an artist and longtime teacher who has spent more than six decades painting, mentoring and creating.

“Both my parents are artists, but my mom was an art teacher,” Montaño said. “So I grew up around art, with her students, with painting, and people there basically 24 hours a day.”

De la Torre, now 80, started painting when she was 12 years old and began teaching by 15. She later taught at Pima Community College for 20 years, shaping generations of artists — including, in many ways, her own daughter.

“When you don’t find the words to express something, you use art for that,” de la Torre said.

Montaño is one of four daughters — all artists in their own right — raised in a home where creativity was part of everyday life.

“She grew up in the studio,” de la Torre said. “We had the studio and the house next door, so she was always surrounded by it.”

But following in her mother’s footsteps wasn’t always part of Montaño’s plan.

“I didn’t think I would become an artist,” she said. “I wanted to be in business, do something else.”