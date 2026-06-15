Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2026.
Summer doesn't arrive until June 21, but temperatures already say otherwise.
Here's where you can hit the water this summer in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas, including public pools, splash pads and resorts and hotels.
City of Tucson public pools
While a select few pools operate year-round and with extended schedules, most opened on May 31 and stay open through Aug. 1. See the full schedule here. Note: all city pools will be closed June 19 and July 4.
Admission to city pools is free.
Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd.
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Clements Pool at Pima Community College East, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center at Reid Park, 3455 E. Zoo Court
El Pueblo Pool, 5100 S. Missiondale Road
Fort Lowell Pool, 2900 N. Craycroft Road
Freedom Pool, 5000 E. 29th St.
Himmel Pool, 950 N. Tucson Blvd.
Jacobs Pool, 1020 W. Lind St.
Jesse Owens Pool, 450 S. Sarnoff Dr.
Kennedy Pool, 3700 S. Mission Road
Menlo Pool, 1060 W. Fresno St.
Oury Pool, 665 N. Hughes St.
Palo Verde Pool, 355 S. Mann Ave.
Purple Heart Pool, 10050 E. Rita Road
Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th St.
Sunnyside Pool, 1725 E. Bilby Road
Thompson Pool, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Pima County public pools
Pima County pools are now open for the summer. See Pima County's website for hours.
To provide additional heat-relief opportunities for residents throughout the summer, Pima County Parks & Recreation has suspended daily admission fees for recreational swimming at all County aquatic facilities.
This does not affect fees for other aquatics programs, including swimming lessons, private pool rentals, and the Swim Team Program.
The YMCA of Southern Arizona will also continue to collect admission fees during morning pool operations at the Thad Terry Aquatic Center.
Ajo Pool, 290 W. Fifth St., Ajo
Catalina Pool, 16562 N. Oracle Road
Flowing Wells Jr. High School Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way
Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave.
Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
Picture Rocks Pool, 5615 N. Sanders Road
Thad Terry Aquatic Center at Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road
Wade McLean Pool at Marana High School, 12000 W. Emigh Road
Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center
This new aquatic center, located at 13455 N. Marana Main St., includes a 12-lane competitive swimming pool, splash pads and slides. They opened on May 23 and stays open through August 2.
For information on membership and day pass prices, visit their website.
Oro Valley public pools
Oro Valley's two public pools are open year-round. Find them at the Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, and the Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
Admission is $7 per person or $15 for a family.
See pool hours and more information on Oro Valley's website.
Splash pads
City of Tucson splash pads, open 8 a.m. to sunset until Oct. 31:
Catalina Park Splash Pad, 925 N. Fourth Ave.
Clements Splash Pad, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
Fort Lowell Splash Pad, 2900 N. Craycroft Road
Freedom Splash Pad, 5000 E. 29th St. (Temporarily closed)
Gunny Barreras Splash Pad, 5890 S. Campbell Ave.
Jesse Owens Splash Pad, 400 S. Sarnoff Dr.
Joaquin Murrieta Splash Pad, 1400 N. Silverbell Rd.
Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad, 2536 N. Castro Ave. (Only open on Saturdays and Sundays)
Palo Verde Splash Pad, 355 S. Mann Ave.
Purple Heart Splash Pad, 10050 E. Rita Road
Udall Splash Pad, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road (Temporarily closed)
Pima County splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31:
Brandi Fenton Splash Pad, 3482 E. River Road
Warden Family Splash Pad, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
Marana splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:
Crossroads at Silverbell District Park splash pad, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Heritage River Park Splash Pad, 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive
Oro Valley splash pad, see the schedule online:
Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
Resorts and hotels
You can check in at a hotel and enjoy their pool for your stay, but if you're not interested in renting a room, some hotels offer day passes for their pools through resortpass.com.
JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.; starting at $55
The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive; starting at $65
The Tuxon Hotel, 960 S. Freeway; starting at $35
Omni Tucson National Resort, 2727 W. Club Drive, Marana; starting at $35
Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road; starting at $32
The Kennedy Hotel, 810 E. Benson Hwy; starting at $20
Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Dr.; starting at $50
The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Dr.; starting at $62
Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road; starting at $45
DoubleTree Tucson Convention Center, 280 S. Church Ave.; starting at $25
La Posada Lodge & Casitas, 5900 N. Oracle Road; starting at $25
Hilton Tucson East, 7600 E. Broadway; starting at $25