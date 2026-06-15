Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th St.

Sunnyside Pool, 1725 E. Bilby Road

Thompson Pool, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.

Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Pima County public pools

Pima County pools are now open for the summer. See Pima County's website for hours.

To provide additional heat-relief opportunities for residents throughout the summer, Pima County Parks & Recreation has suspended daily admission fees for recreational swimming at all County aquatic facilities.

This does not affect fees for other aquatics programs, including swimming lessons, private pool rentals, and the Swim Team Program.

The YMCA of Southern Arizona will also continue to collect admission fees during morning pool operations at the Thad Terry Aquatic Center.

Ajo Pool, 290 W. Fifth St., Ajo

Catalina Pool, 16562 N. Oracle Road

Flowing Wells Jr. High School Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way

Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave.

Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.

Picture Rocks Pool, 5615 N. Sanders Road

Thad Terry Aquatic Center at Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road

Wade McLean Pool at Marana High School, 12000 W. Emigh Road

Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center