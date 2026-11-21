“Seeing the show, I immediately was like, I want to do that,” she said.

Seeing a friend from the UA dance program become a Rockette helped her picture how she might get there herself. She started taking precision dance classes and learning from former Rockettes who taught the style.

Poole first went to an open audition in 2024. She said more than 1,000 dancers auditioned each year she tried out. For three summers, she attended the Rockettes’ weeklong conservatory, where mornings started with ballet and continued with classes in modern dance or tap. Dancers also learned parts of the Christmas Spectacular before the week ended with an invitation-only audition.

Opening night of the Christmas Spectacular fell on Poole’s 28th birthday. Her cast performed twice that day.

“I mean, it was the best birthday ever,” Poole said. “I got to do my dream job.”

Each cast performs about 115 shows over the season, with as many as four in a day, Poole said. The Rockettes perform 10 numbers in this year’s show, including “Ring,” a new tap routine that brings Poole back to the style she started with.

As for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Poole said she didn’t yet know whether she’ll perform there with the Rockettes this year. “You will have to watch to find out,” she said.

The first night her family came to see the show, Poole was dressed as a reindeer. As the curtain went up, she found she could sneak a look at the audience from under her hat.

“And I remember peeking out and like seeing them in the audience, and I will never forget that,” she said.