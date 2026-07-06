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By the time Saguaro City Music Theatre took over operation of the Berger Performing Arts Center on July 1 it already had booked 30 events at the west-side venue.

There's an out-of-town concert coming to the 500-seat theater. Several local dance troupes and a theater company were penciled in, and a local nursing program signed up for several days to host its pinning ceremony, a rite of passage for nurses going from the classroom to the professional world.

"It's a beautiful mix of our community," said Ray Frieders, Saguaro City's marketing director.

Frieders is running point on Saguaro City's year-long lease of the Berger, part of the now-closed Arizona Schools for the Deaf and the Blind at 1200 W. Speedway. ASDB in May agreed to lease the center to Saguaro City from July 1 to June 30, 2027.

ASDB announced in January that it was closing the schools, which had been at the West Speedway campus since 1922, and moving classes for its deaf students to Oro Valley. The school said it would no longer accommodate blind students, who school officials said could be mainstreamed into public schools, including in Tucson.