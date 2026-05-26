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PHOENIX — Rebuffed by a trial judge, the Goldwater Institute is now trying to convince the state Court of Appeals that it's illegal for the state to give tax credits to companies that make their movies and even their commercials in Arizona.

In court filings, attorney Parker Johnson said it is clear that what are billed as incentives to the film industry to do business in Arizona are little more than a giveaway of state tax dollars.

He said the program, approved by lawmakers in 2022, allows the Arizona Commerce Authority to not just forgive taxes that are owed to the state but actually can result in the state writing out a check to any company whose accumulated credits exceed what they owe the state — up to $35 million to any one company and $125 million a year for all who qualify.

And that, Johnson is telling the state Court of Appeals, runs afoul of the Arizona Constitution.

Only thing is, that wasn't the conclusion reached last year by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Adele Ponce.

The trial judge acknowledged the Gift Clause in the Constitution bars the state from providing grants or subsidies to any individual or corporation.

But Ponce said there is no Gift Clause violation with what are labeled as "tax credits'' because the state isn't giving away anything. Instead, the judge ruled, the program simply allows people and corporations to pay less of their own money to the state.

Ponce went on to say her conclusion is not changed by the fact that the credits are "refundable,'' meaning someone whose credits exceed the taxes owed actually can get a check from the state.