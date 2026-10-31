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INKterested, so to speak, in tattoo culture and history? Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

The Art of Tattoo by Megan Massacre

Reawakening Our Ancestors' Lives by Angela Johnston

Painted People by Matt Lodder

Blood and Lightning: On Becoming a Tattooer by Dustin Kiskaddon

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list, "Tattooed Titles," at tucne.ws/tatart.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.