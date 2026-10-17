From memoirs and healing guides to examinations of the legal system and fighting back, there are plenty of important books to initiate or continue the conversation about sexual assault. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
Leaving Breezy Street: A Memoir by Brenda Myers-Powell
Formation: A Woman’s Memoir of Stepping Out of Line by Ryan Leigh Dostie
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Like these? Be sure to check out the full list, "Talking About Sexual Assault," online at tucne.ws/talking.
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.