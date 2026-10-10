Did you know that October is Vegetarian Awareness Month? Check out one of these new vegetarian or vegan cookbooks.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
Plant-based Magic by Lisanna Wallance
How to Cook Everything Vegan by Mark Bittman
Eat with Afia: A Celebration of Plant-Based Ghanaian Cooking by Afia Amoako
Protein-Packed Vegetarian by Grace Elkus
People are also reading…
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online.
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.