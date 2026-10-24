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Folk horror novels are steeped in ancient traditions, isolated communities, eerie landscapes, and unsettling folklore — perfect for the spooky season. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

Never Whistle at Night, edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.

Honeysuckle by Bar Fridman-Tell

The Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher

The Devil Knows Her Name by C. N. Vair

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions. Call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.