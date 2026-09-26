The poet, essayist, novelist, activist, and agrarian Wendell Berry died on Aug. 31, 2026. Berry wrote story collections, novels, poems, and philosophical, political and ecological essays. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online. Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.