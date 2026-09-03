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It’s Thursday, which means I’m back with $25 in my pocket and another Tucson shop to explore.

This week’s $25 Challenge took me to North Fourth Avenue, where Tiny Town Gallery & Surplus is packed — and I mean packed — with Tucson- and Arizona-inspired treasures. Think roadrunner tank tops, glow-in-the-dark scorpion earrings, desert art, quirky zines, stickers, hats and plenty more, much of it made right here in Tucson.

Tiny Town is a longtime staple of Fourth Avenue, and owner Amanda Beekhuizen and her husband Jeik Williams opened the current location 10 years ago, at 408 N. Fourth, as a place to sell pieces they create for their business, Tanline Printing.

“We're both printmakers and artists,” Beekhuizen said. “We started out running Tanline Printing, and so we were making a lot of things. So it made sense to put together a retail store so we could sell those things every day.”

At Tiny Town, they specialize in making printed goods, Beekhuizen said.

“So T-shirts, hats, stickers. My favorite things to make are zines,” she said. “My background is in letterpress and bookbinding, so I make cards and zines, and also blank notebooks. And then Jeik's background is in screen printing.”

What they love most about Tiny Town, she said, is that they are able to offer such a large variety of merchandise at reasonable prices.

“We try to make things affordable, and we try to work with different artists, so we have a big variety of things,” she said.

Beekhuizen said she also loves the customers and the Fourth Avenue community.