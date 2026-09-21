“One of the things that we've done every year with this festival … is to increase awareness of the threats to corn biodiversity from GMO corns and climate change,” Mabry said, highlighting the panel discussion “Saving Ancient Seeds to Feed Us Tomorrow” on Saturday that deep-dives into the issue.

“This is an amazing lineup of people. (Xóchitl Valdés) who is coming from Merida, Mexico, has a restaurant where she focuses on using heirloom corn varieties of the Yucatan region in Mexico to help those producers and to preserve those traditional varieties, and she's going to be talking about that initiative.”

Valdés will share the stage Saturday with:

— Alexandra Zamecnic, executive director of Tucson’s Native SEEDS/SEARCH, discussing how maize seeds from the desert Southwest and Mexico are being conserved and shared to prevent their replacement by GMO corns.

— Antonio Rottigini, cofounder of Italy’s Slow Mays initiative that has revived centuries-old maize farming and stone-milling and reconnected communities with their heritage while building local food security.

— Farm manager Duran Andrews will look at how San Xavier Cooperative Farm strengthens Tohono O’odham agricultural traditions, community connections and the cultivation of traditional food crops.

The free discussion is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Tucson Museum Of Art’s Baker Education Center in the Stonewall Community Room, 140 N. Main Ave.

Festival’s teaching moments