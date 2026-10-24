Once or twice a month, she also hosts “Monday Boos,” an immersive investigation at JoJo’s restaurant, 76 W. Washington St., where attendees can attempt to communicate directly with the spirits that are said to haunt the property.

“We go lights out in the building and outside of the building, we set up paranormal equipment, and we just try to communicate,” McKiddy-Gydesen said. “We go in there and we get locked down, in the dark.”

Two of the ghost groups have had interactions with the building’s resident cowboys, she said.

“One is a prankster, so he likes to play pranks on girls, and he likes to pinch the girls,” she said. “One is very protective; like he's a very protective cowboy.”

People also report the smell of cigars, seeing shadowy figures and feeling like they are being touched, McKiddy-Gydesen said.

“The other popular one is a little girl. And I've had plenty of interactions with that little girl,” McKiddy-Gydesen said. “This little girl would literally play with my daughters. My daughters would do ring-around-the-rosie, and things would move.”

She claims to have even seen the girl with her own eyes.

“I literally thought it was my daughter trying to do a little jump scare because she was hiding behind something,” she said. “So I was yelling at my daughter not to do that, and my daughter was in a completely different area.”

Tickets to the Haunted History Tour and Monday Boos are each $20 per person.