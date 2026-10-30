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Tucson trick-or-treaters might have to brave a dark and stormy night.

Rain is forecast Saturday evening, but it's expected to be light until late into the night, the weather service says.

Heavier rain is expected to arrive late Saturday night and into Sunday, the National Weather Service in Tucson said in a briefing Thursday.

While there's a 70% chance of rain in Tucson between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, the heavier stuff is more likely after 9 p.m., said weather service meteorologist Kiera Malarkey. About a tenth of an inch of rain is expected during that window.

Despite the rainy forecast, Saturday is expected to be a relative lull between two rounds of storms, Malarkey said.

The first round of storms is expected here by Friday morning, and it will stick around through late evening. That storm could bring a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain, with localized amounts of up to an inch. Heavier rainfall is expected mainly from Tucson northward.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning, the weather service said.

The second round of storms will arrive late Saturday and continue into early Monday.

The greatest impact from that storm is expected on Sunday, the weather service said.

A flood watch will be in effect for portions of southeastern Arizona from 11 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Sunday’s rainfall could total up to a half-inch to an inch in valleys, and 1 to 2 inches — or more — in the mountains.