"After he passed in 2001 in the room, people started having experiences, particularly with butter knives. In life he was taking butter knives from the restaurant because he was there every morning and was having a bagel and cream cheese, and that was part of his prank playing. So people started finding butter knives moved around by him.”

Williams said the room has a really playful energy, and that guests still often report seeing Vince around the property.

Vince’s story is just one of several that Williams shares on the weekly Haunted Hotel Tours, which run Fridays and Saturdays all year long. The tour covers the history of the hotel and highlights four of the rooms said to be the most haunted: 212, 214, 220 and 242. Each tour visits one or more of the rooms as well as the seance room on the third floor.

“We do start the tour somewhere on the ground floor, typically with the foundational history of Congress, and there's some really interesting stuff about the land that Congress sits on because Tucson has been inhabited continuously for more than 4,000 years. It's one of the longest places in North America,” Williams said. “We do also go into the seance room, which is something that's only done on the tours. It's the only room that survived the fire of 1934" at Hotel Congress.

In room 212, Williams says a locksmith’s apprentice is reported to be hard at work.

“People hear locks being played with, and metal workshop equipment being used in the room,” she said. “Then there is 242, which is one of our most famous. There was a woman who completed suicide in that room in the 1990s.”