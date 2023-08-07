Summer may be winding down, but the local fundraising scene is heating up with unique culinary and cocktail-themed events, all to benefit local nonprofits.

Eight amateur mixologist teams will vie for “Best Cocktail” bragging rights — and the opportunity for their cocktail to be added to the menu — at the Arizona Sands Club Charity Cocktail Classic from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Arizona Sands Club, 565 N. Cherry Ave.

Now in its second year, the event also showcases the amenities at the members-only club on the fifth floor in the north end zone of Arizona Stadium.

“For one night only, we open up to the public. It is a great opportunity for people to come in and see our beautiful space for a good cause,” said Jennifer Coyle, Director of Member Experience for the Arizona Sands Club.

Planned by a team of 10 volunteers, the fundraiser seeks to raise between $60,000 and $80,000; 30% of proceeds will support the Invited Clubs Employee Care Foundation and 70% will benefit the Erik Hite Foundation, which supports Southern Arizona’s first responders and their families. The foundation provides a range of programs, including extended hours childcare/early education, summer camp scholarships, and adult life skills training and counseling for challenges associated with the high-risk occupations of first-responders. Funds raised at the Cocktail Classic for the Hite Foundation will be allocated for a remodel of the Tucson Police Department’s Downtown Fitness Center.

"The Hite Foundation is a local gem of a nonprofit. They are focused and impactful when supporting our first responders through high quality day care, fitness, self-defense and more. Our Charity Classic event is a great way for everyone to support the HIte Foundation and our valued local police officers. It will be a ton of fun and support the officers who keep our families and community safe: A win-win,” said Edmund Marquez, Board Chair for the Arizona Sands Club.

The Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge is another fundraiser with appeal for philanthropic foodies.

The event, which seeks to raise $25,000 to benefit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, will mark its tenth anniversary at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Hilton El Conquistador, 10000 N. Oracle Road.

The challenge is one of 15 annual culinary, arts and musical festivals/events staged by SAACA that celebrate the cultural heritage of the region while spotlighting the creative community and providing opportunities for artists to make and sell their work.

Since 1997, the nonprofit has been dedicated to creating, preserving, and advancing the arts, according to SAACA Executive Director Kate Marquez.

Other initiatives include a wide range of arts programs, education, outreach, public art and collaborations as well as CATALYST Creative Collective, a 14,000-square-foot space in Tucson Mall dedicated to promoting partnerships within the creative sector through events, meetings, classrooms and productions.

The challenge was the very first culinary event staged by SAACA and Marquez said it has since opened the door for successful culinary endeavors such as SAVOR Food & Wine Festival and the World Margarita Championship.

“The event is also special because it introduced collaborative fundraising, in which two organizations come together to pool resources and raise funds. With so many nonprofits, galas and events can sometimes conflict, and this paved the way for many different collaborative fundraising projects,” Marquez said.

She emphasized that the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has been an ideal fundraising partner over the years.

“At the heart of the organization is feeding people and ending hunger, and they share similar goals about highlighting food and the cultural elements that food bring to the community,” Marquez said.