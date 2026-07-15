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For many Tucson-area restaurants, summer is the slow season, forcing them to come up with new and creative ways to get hungry customers through their doors.

What better way to do that than create a delicious challenge?

Various restaurants have teamed up with their chamber of commerces to create summer challenges that rewards those who decide to eat out and support local.

Next time you’re bored and your stomach is rumbling, download one of these challenges and try a new restaurant. Not only will you have a tasty meal, but you could also win a T-shirt.

Marana’s Dine and Discover

Discover Marana and the Marana Chamber of Commerce have launched this summer challenge to encourage people to support local restaurants.

To participate, pick up a card from the Marana Visitor Center, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road, or use the QR code at tucne.ws/maranadd to download a digital card. You’re then tasked with visiting four local spots in Marana where you can have the server initial your card, or you can upload a picture of your meal/receipt.

You have through the month of August to go to the four spots of your choosing. Once you’ve completed your card, you can head to the Marana Visitor’s Center and pick up unique Marana merch.

Locals Eat Local Oro Valley sticker hunt

Through the month of July, the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce is putting on a sticker hunt.