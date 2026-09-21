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Tired.

Basic.

Played out.

Boring.

For some, those are the words that come to mind when a certain flavor combination has taken over once again, eliciting an eye roll as they drive by a coffee chain and see in big letters the words, “It’s back.”

You don’t have to wait until October anymore to see orange jack-o'-lanterns take over the grocery store aisles. And as soon as August comes around, those lattes that combine warm spices and subtly sweet pumpkin start to appear.

Yes, I’m talking about the divisive pumpkin spice lattes.

Whether you love pumpkin spice or love to hate it, it's a fall tradition that isn’t slowing down anytime soon. But things are being shaken up; other flavors are now being thrown into the mix.

Maple, brown sugar and cookie butter are popping up on cafés’ fall menus everywhere, giving pumpkin spice haters an option to get in on the fun without being so predictable.

If you’re craving the cozy, comforting flavors of fall but have a strict no pumpkin spice rule, below are some local places that are bringing something new and delicious to the table.

Sonoran House