There’s nothing chamoy can’t fix.
Got some dry, bland Hot Cheetos? Pour some chamoy on them!
Want a somewhat healthy snack but craving an extra umph that takes your sliced apples to the next level? Pour some chamoy on them!
From popsicles to the rim on an icy margarita, there isn’t anything chamoy doesn’t taste great on.
Now imagine that tangy, spicy goodness on a fruity, sweet Watermelon Ring gummy.
Is your mouth watering yet?
Over at Dirty T Tamarindo, 1211 W. St. Mary's Road, you can get your fix of all the sweet and spicy candy you can dream of. Trust me, you’ll be hooked as soon as you taste one of their spicy Gushers.
If you’ve driven down St. Mary's Road, been to a local market or even stopped in a gas station, then you’re familiar with Dirty T Tamarindo and its signature cactus logo.
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For years now, Alana Solis has been crafting the tastiest treats by adding her secret ingredient: her tia’s coveted chamoy recipe that comes straight from Hermosillo, Sonora.
This chamoy is the real deal. It’s not that bright red, watery kind you may grab at Walmart. Solis’ chamoy is sweet, spicy and tangy, similar to the rich flavor of tamarindo.
Thankfully, at Dirty T Tamarindo's flagship store on the west side, you can find all kinds of goodies that are not only covered in the heavenly chamoy but also won’t hurt your wallet.
If I could describe the store in one word, it would be cool. Vibrant murals of graffiti-style art cover the walls, matching the bright bags of candy that each have that signature cactus logo on them.
It’s like the perfect neighborhood tiendita you stop into, joke around with Solis for a bit and leave with a lime-flavored popsicle covered in Tajin and chamoy.
Hung on the walls are their prized possessions: their bags of candy. Here is where you can find bags of Nerd Clusters, Gushers, Watermelon Rings, Rainbow Belts, dried mango, Sour Patch Kids and Skittles coated in their chamoy and chili mix.
The bags come in various sizes and range from $5.99 to $11.99.
They even sell chopsticks that you can eat your candy with so you don’t get red fingers.
Want something a little more crazy? Dirty T Tamarindo also sells the viral pickle kits for $13.99. Each kit comes with a chamoy pickle that you get to top with sweet treats like Fruit Roll Ups, Lucas candy and Skwinkles.
Picture this: you’re lying by the pool at a lavish resort in Mexico and sipping on an ice-cold michelada. Doesn’t that sound like the ultimate way to spend a hot summer day?
Good news, you can recreate that at home. Dirty T Tamarindo sells tubs of their chamoy rim dip for $7.99. Now your at-home margaritas and micheladas can have that spicy rim dip on top that makes the drink taste even more refreshing. (These are definitely some of my favorite Dirty T Tamarindo products, and they are always a hit at family parties.)
You can even buy one of their chamoy keychains for $5.99 that comes with a travel-size bottle of chamoy and Tajin, so you always have a little extra flavor on you.
When I stopped by last week, I asked Solis to put together the ultimate Dirty T Tamarindo bundle for $25. I watched her race around the store, crafting the perfect mix of items that would ensure maximum deliciousness.
In the end, I left with a big bag that included a guava-flavored Jarritos soda, a couple of small Mexican candies, a normal-size bag of Watermelon Rings and Nerd Clusters, a travel-size bag of their spicy Gushers and a chamoy-covered apple.
I couldn’t be happier with everything I got.
I swear, there is nothing more addicting than their spicy Gushers. Once you get started, you cannot stop. You are constantly chasing the spicy and sweet flavors that are scrumptious. I had to put my bag of goodies on top of my fridge so I didn’t eat them all in one sitting.
Next time you’re craving something sweet or need something to bring to a party, Dirty T Tamarindo is your spot. You’ll be like a kid in a spicy candy store.
Jamie Donnelly is the food writer for the Arizona Daily Star and #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com