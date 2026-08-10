It’s like the perfect neighborhood tiendita you stop into, joke around with Solis for a bit and leave with a lime-flavored popsicle covered in Tajin and chamoy.

Hung on the walls are their prized possessions: their bags of candy. Here is where you can find bags of Nerd Clusters, Gushers, Watermelon Rings, Rainbow Belts, dried mango, Sour Patch Kids and Skittles coated in their chamoy and chili mix.

The bags come in various sizes and range from $5.99 to $11.99.

They even sell chopsticks that you can eat your candy with so you don’t get red fingers.

Want something a little more crazy? Dirty T Tamarindo also sells the viral pickle kits for $13.99. Each kit comes with a chamoy pickle that you get to top with sweet treats like Fruit Roll Ups, Lucas candy and Skwinkles.

Picture this: you’re lying by the pool at a lavish resort in Mexico and sipping on an ice-cold michelada. Doesn’t that sound like the ultimate way to spend a hot summer day?

Good news, you can recreate that at home. Dirty T Tamarindo sells tubs of their chamoy rim dip for $7.99. Now your at-home margaritas and micheladas can have that spicy rim dip on top that makes the drink taste even more refreshing. (These are definitely some of my favorite Dirty T Tamarindo products, and they are always a hit at family parties.)

You can even buy one of their chamoy keychains for $5.99 that comes with a travel-size bottle of chamoy and Tajin, so you always have a little extra flavor on you.