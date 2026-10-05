He said he had wanted to write a book with his wife, a published writer, “because we were trying to share the story about the magic behind Italian food and Italian food network.”

The couple hopes that story comes through at Il Santo, which will follow that sustainable food mantra with locally sourced ingredients “that match the idea, the flavor profile, that we're looking for,” he said.

That story will scale the Italian countryside and coastline, bringing the flavor of every region to the plate.

“We are focusing on the regional Italian cuisine,” Prencipe said, describing it as “the Mediterranean diet” that also includes pasta and pizza. “But we will have a huge variety of vegetables. We'll have a huge variety of beans, and we will have a huge production inside here.”

Prencipe said the kitchen will be led by a Michelin Star chef trained in Italy.

Dixon-Weinstein said she and her husband, who own the Mercado District that includes the MSA Annex, always had operators run Agustín Kitchen, but “I think that gets hard over time,” she said. After the most recent staff turnover, “we were realizing we needed to really lean in and we weren’t sure we had enough time to give it what it really needed,” she said.

Dixon-Weinstein said they had met with Prencipe and Callahan about Il Santo and wanted to find a way “to get them into the district.”