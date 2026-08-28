“But I'm definitely optimistic that Tucson will show up on that list next year, whether it's us or or any of the other handful, dozen restaurants in Tucson that I think are are really special,” he said. “If we get recognition from them or anyone else, it's amazing. But you know we're in it for ourselves and for our community and our guests and our team, and whatever recognition we get is amazing. We show up every day trying to be the best restaurant that we can be, and we're going to keep doing that.”